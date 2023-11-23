Mumbai News: BMC Withdraws Water Charge Hike Proposal After CM's Intervention

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building | File

Following the directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has withdrawn the proposal for an increase in water charges. The BMC clarified on Wednesday that there would be no hike in water charges for the current year.

Political pressure forces proposal to lapse

The BMC's hydraulic department had submitted a proposal to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to raise water charges by 8%, with the intended implementation date being December 1. However, the proposal faced strong opposition from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, with warnings of taking the protest to the streets.

CM's intervention

Chief Minister Shinde intervened and directed the municipal commissioner not to implement the water charge hike for the current year. In 2012, the BMC's Standing Committee granted the administration the authority to increase water tax by a maximum of 8% annually. As per this authorization, the administration typically implements a water tax hike every year from June 16.

Water charges are determined based on various expenditures, including establishment costs, administrative expenses, and electricity charges. Presently, the BMC charges Rs 6 for every 1,000 liters of water for residential users and Rs 50 for every 1,000 liters for commercial and industrial users.