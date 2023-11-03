Mumbai News: BMC to Shift Byculla Market Vendors for ROB Construction

ROB work at Byculla | Vijay Gohil/FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC will be shifting 40 licensees of the fruit section from its British-era Sant Ghadge Maharaj market to make way for the construction of a road over a bridge (ROB) at Byculla. Only one-third portion of the Byculla market will be affected by the bridge work, claims the civic official.

The ROB, connecting the east and west sides of the Byculla station, has exceeded its expected lifespan and will be replaced by a cable-stayed bridge. The bridge is being constructed adjacent to the existing structure that will span a length of 916mts, including approaches, and reach a height of 9.7mts. It will have four additional lanes, expanding the existing three lanes to accommodate the growing traffic. However, the work will affect a portion of the civic market.

Read Also Mumbai News: Byculla Rail Over Bridge Reconstruction in Progress

The ROB

The bridge is one of the important links to the Eastern Express Highway. Maharail began the construction of the cable-stayed bridge in December 2021. Around 29% of the work on the bridge is completed and it is expected to be ready by July 31, 2024. The project is estimated to cost Rs287 crores.

“The fruit section of the market, which is only the 1/3rd portion of the market, will be shifted to make way for the pillar of the bridge. We have temporarily accommodated 40 fruit vendors (licensees) in an available space in the existing market. Each vendor has been allotted a space of 60-100 sq ft,” said a civic official.

There are 533 licensees, out of which 140 are fruit vendors. The market is in an area of 8,309 sq mt. In 1960 the market was operated by wholesalers and after Covid-19, it was shifted to a retail market.

Flyover project hightlights

Length – 916mts including approaches

Approx. Total Project Cost – Rs287 Cr.

Lane – 4 lanes

Selfie Point – One selfie point towards east side

Percentage of work completed - 29%

Target date of completion - 31st July 2024

40 licensees from fruit section temporarily accommodate within the market

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)