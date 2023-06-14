Mumbai News: BMC to Install Safety Monitoring Systems on Reservoirs in Eastern Suburbs | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be installing safety monitoring systems on nine reservoirs in the eastern suburbs. A decision was taken following the instructions from the Mumbai police department. Accordingly, safety measures like CCTV, watch towers etc are expected to get installed in the area by December 2023.

Tender invited to install the monitoring system

A tender was invited to install the monitoring system on the reservoirs on Wednesday. "At least 10 CCTVs will be installed at each reservoir. The tendering process is expected to be completed by the end of this month. It will take six months to install all the safety measures at the reservoirs," said an official of BMC's Hydraulic Engineering department. The reservoirs that will be under CCTV surveillance are Barve Nagar at Ghatkopar west, near MTNL - Ghatkopar east, 2 - Trombay, near Bhandup pumping station and Bhandup west, three reservoirs in the Powai area.

BMC has been proactively installing close circuit cameras at water reservoirs and pumping stations to enhance security and safeguard against potential threats. CCTV cameras have already been installed at some lakes that supply water to the city. Moreover, the ongoing installation of CCTV cameras at a new filtration plant in Bhandup complex, along with the construction of watch towers at the Tulsi water filtration plant, is currently underway. "The Mumbai police recently conducted a monthly security inspection of the reservoir vicinity and recommended several security measures to strengthen the existing system. The advanced monitoring system will facilitate round-the-clock surveillance of the reservoir areas," affirmed a civic official.