Mumbai News: BMC To Beautify Lokmanya Tilak's Cremation Spot, Says BJP MP Gopal Shetty

Mumbai: The BMC will beautify 'Swaraj Bhoomi' – the cremation spot of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak at Girgaon chowpatty at the cost of ₹9 crore, announced BJP MP Gopal Shetty on Wednesday.

Speaking after meeting BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and additional civic commissioner, he said that the spot will be developed to spread thoughts of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak among the new generation.

BMC's proposed beautification includes many new additions

Describing the plan, Shetty said that the civic body is planning to have go-go light projection on trees, mist showers, internal walking path and murals based on Tilak's life at 'Swaraj Bhoomi'. “I have been pursuing the matter since 2012, but I had been given just hollow promises. Recently, Modiji was felicitated with the Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune. Thereafter, I met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought his help over the proposal. He then informed the BMC chief to look into it,” underlined the parliamentarian.

In the same regards, Shetty had also penned a letter to Fadnavis on August 1. “Modiji has built up a war memorial in the memory of martyred armed forces personnel. The PM also built a police memorial in Delhi. Similarly, a memorial should be constructed in Mumbai to remember freedom fighters,” read the letter.

BMC's Beautification Plan

Developing Swaraj Bhoomi ₹9 cr

Installing go-go light projection on trees

Building mist showers, internal walking path

Painting murals based on Tilak's life

