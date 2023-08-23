 Mumbai News: BMC To Beautify Lokmanya Tilak's Cremation Spot, Says BJP MP Gopal Shetty
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC To Beautify Lokmanya Tilak's Cremation Spot, Says BJP MP Gopal Shetty

Mumbai News: BMC To Beautify Lokmanya Tilak's Cremation Spot, Says BJP MP Gopal Shetty

The BMC is planning to have go-go light projection on trees, mist showers, internal walking path and murals based on Tilak's life at 'Swaraj Bhoomi

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File

Mumbai: The BMC will beautify 'Swaraj Bhoomi' – the cremation spot of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak at Girgaon chowpatty at the cost of ₹9 crore, announced BJP MP Gopal Shetty on Wednesday.

Speaking after meeting BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and additional civic commissioner, he said that the spot will be developed to spread thoughts of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak among the new generation.

BMC's proposed beautification includes many new additions

Describing the plan, Shetty said that the civic body is planning to have go-go light projection on trees, mist showers, internal walking path and murals based on Tilak's life at 'Swaraj Bhoomi'. “I have been pursuing the matter since 2012, but I had been given just hollow promises. Recently, Modiji was felicitated with the Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune. Thereafter, I met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought his help over the proposal. He then informed the BMC chief to look into it,” underlined the parliamentarian.

In the same regards, Shetty had also penned a letter to Fadnavis on August 1. “Modiji has built up a war memorial in the memory of martyred armed forces personnel. The PM also built a police memorial in Delhi. Similarly, a memorial should be constructed in Mumbai to remember freedom fighters,” read the letter.

Read Also
Thane: TMC To Beautify 15 Lakes In City Under Amrit-2 Scheme
article-image

BMC's Beautification Plan

Developing Swaraj Bhoomi ₹9 cr

Installing go-go light projection on trees

Building mist showers, internal walking path

Painting murals based on Tilak's life

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC to create seaside plaza at Marine Drive as part of beautification plan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP Accuses Thackeray Family of Receiving Funds From Khichadi Contracts Amidst Covid...

Maharashtra: BJP Accuses Thackeray Family of Receiving Funds From Khichadi Contracts Amidst Covid...

Mumbai News: Congress Protests 40% Export Duty On Onion; NCP Demands ₹4,000 As Assured Price

Mumbai News: Congress Protests 40% Export Duty On Onion; NCP Demands ₹4,000 As Assured Price

FPJ Cyber Secure: Threat Mail From ‘America’ Demands $1,00,000 From Mumbai Firm

FPJ Cyber Secure: Threat Mail From ‘America’ Demands $1,00,000 From Mumbai Firm

Mumbai Road Accident: Accountant Hit By Car, Sustains Hand Fracture

Mumbai Road Accident: Accountant Hit By Car, Sustains Hand Fracture

Mumbai News: BMC To Beautify Lokmanya Tilak's Cremation Spot, Says BJP MP Gopal Shetty

Mumbai News: BMC To Beautify Lokmanya Tilak's Cremation Spot, Says BJP MP Gopal Shetty