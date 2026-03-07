Mumbai News: BMC Targets ₹548.69 Crore Property Tax Dues, Issues E-Auction Notices For 34 Properties

BMC intensifies action against major property tax defaulters, initiating e-auction process for high-value properties across Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 6: The BMC’s crackdown on major property tax defaulters led five owners to clear Rs. 10.45 crore in dues. Meanwhile, the civic body’s Assessment and Collection (A&C) Department has issued long-term e-auction notices for 34 properties—including vacant plots, commercial buildings, hotels and mixed-use assets—together owing Rs 548.69 crore in unpaid property tax and penalties.

High-value properties face e-auction for tax arrears

As per the BMC’s list, the e-auction process has been initiated for several high-value properties with substantial pending property tax dues. In C Ward, a mixed-use property owned by M/s Minocher Maniksha Gandhi and V.D. Shah owes Rs 2.24 crore, while F South Ward’s land parcel of Laman Raghunath Shetty carries Rs 89.15 lakh in dues.

H West Ward features a commercial property owned by Bhikabhai Upadhyay and Shriram Bhatt with Rs 18.88 crore pending, and P North Ward has a commercial shed of Bachchubhai W.D. Shaw & Company pending Rs 3.23 crore.

Major defaulters across multiple wards

In P South Ward, a hotel under M/s Amir Park and Amusement Park has arrears of Rs 34.55 crore, while E Ward’s oil mill and warehouse of Jayant Oil Mill owes Rs 1.41 crore.

R North Ward’s land parcel of M/s Vikaylal Investments carries Rs 2.41 crore, and D Ward’s hospital and commercial property of Sardar Syedna Taher Saifuddin Saheb total Rs 34.5 crore.

Other significant defaulters include a vacant plot in H West Ward of M/s Sumer Associates (Rs 188.46 crore), a commercial property in S Ward of M/s Rajhans Associates (Rs 47.02 crore), a vacant plot in R South Ward of Jivanshraddha Co-operative Housing Society (Rs 64.29 lakh), and a vacant plot in E Ward of M/s Sumer Built Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 85.38 crore).

21-day deadline for defaulters

The BMC has given all defaulters 21 days to clear dues. Auction notices have been issued under Section 206(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, and if payments are not made within the stipulated period, the properties will be seized and auctioned under Sections 203–206 of the Act.

