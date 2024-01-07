Mumbai News: BMC Takes Stringent Measures Against Illegal Banners and Encroachments In City

FPJ

The BMC has intensified its action against illegal banners, abandoned vehicles, and encroachment on footpaths. The BMC will also take action against printing presses that imprint such illegal banners.

Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi recently conducted a meeting with BMC officers, including DMC SWM and Special Sanjog Kabre, Assistant Commissioner of Encroachment Removal, Mrudula Ande, and officers of the Licenses Department.

Joshi stated, "The BMC has undertaken a beautification program and deep cleaning drive to keep the city clean and beautiful. However, illegal banners hanging on footpaths, dividers, and trees are defacing Mumbai. Therefore, they need to be removed, and notices should be issued against the printing presses that imprint such banners."

Action against abandoned vehicles on roads

She also directed the intensification of action against abandoned vehicles on the roads and encroachments on footpaths. She suggested that officers seek help from the local police station before removal, and all BMC departments should work together and coordinate with each other.

Joshi also instructed officers to submit a daily report of actions taken.

During the meeting, Joshi directed officers to consolidate all the mechanisms required for demolition and initiate the action. This will open reserved plots, providing relief to citizens.

Satellite images of encroachments

The discussion during the meeting also covered the upcoming mechanism developed with the help of satellite images of encroachments. With this mechanism, BMC will track changes in land and the encroachment status of the land, allowing effective action to be taken.

During the last day of the State Assembly winter session, Opposition Leader Vijay Vadettiwar raised questions about the non-action against illegal encroachments in various cities of Maharashtra. CM Shinde informed the assembly that he has already given directions to municipal corporations to demolish the encroachments, and action will be taken against officers who shield such encroachments in their jurisdiction.