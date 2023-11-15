Mumbai News: BMC Sets Target To Wash 650 Km Roads Daily To Curb Dust

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has set a target to wash 650 km of roads daily to settle the dust particles. However, currently the civic team is able to wash less then 150 km of roads in 24 administrative wards every day.

Lack of funds, limited resources, and challenges such as cleaning during non-peak hours have affected the work, said the civic official.

Washing of only 125 to 150 km of roads could be managed earlier

Following the directives of the chief minister Eknath Shinde, to prevent air- pollution the BMC started to wash the roads from November 3. The civic authorities announced washing 650 km of roads daily out of its network of 2,050 km of roads. They also had a plan to extend the cleaning activity to 1,000 km of roads every day. As per civic sources, they could manage to wash only 125 to 150 km of roads every day.

The BMC has focused on the busiest roads over 60 feet wide that are washed through vehicle-mounted mist sprayer machines and pipes attached to water tankers. Around 121 tankers, 17 sludge dewatering, and 5 mist-blowing machines are used to wash the roads. Non-potable and recycled water, including water from sewage treatment plants, wells, and bore wells are used to wash the roads.

Road washing work to be carried out during wee hours

However, the work has to be carried out during off-peak hours, particularly during the night from 3 am to 6 am. "In the suburbs, the wards have larger areas and also several roads are currently under repair. Currently, we have focused on lanes and roads near construction sites and areas where dust is seen more. Also, we have to ensure that traffic movement is not affected after roads are washed. So we will increase the km of roads to be washed in phases. By next month we will be able to wash 500 km of roads," said a senior civic official.

There are no funds separately allocated for the work, so the BMC's solid waste management department has sent a proposal to sanction ₹2 crore every month for the washing of roads, said civic sources.

