Mumbai News: BMC Sends Notice To 21 Furniture Shops For Proposed Theme Park At Malvani

File Pic

Mumbai: The BMC has sent a notice to 21 furniture shops on the 6.5 acres of land reserved for the theme park in Malvani at Malad. The shops constructed before 2000 will get an alternate space while the encroachment will be demolished to clear the way for the proposed theme park, said a senior civic official.

The plot is located opposite Atharva college and Malvani cemetery in Malad west. However, it has been encroached on for the last nine years. Local member of parliament Gopal Shetty requested the civic authorities to remove the encroachment and develop a garden similar to the Vedic-theme-park at Noida sector 78.

Collector gives directions to hand over land

The Mumbai suburban collector gave directions to hand over the land to the BMC on July 17. Shetty has sent a letter to the BMC, requesting to immediately take control of the earmarked garden land and initiate the necessary developments for constructing a full-fledged garden. "My suggestions would be to construct a theme park on this said land, which would be on very similar lines to the one constructed at Noida. A once neglected dumping ground in sector 78," said Shetty in his letter to the BMC.

Process initiated to vacate current land

However, as per the civic official of P North ward, they have started the process to vacate the land which is currently encroached on. "We have sent notices to the 21 furniture shops. They will have to submit their eligibility papers which will be verified, shops constructed after year 2000 will be removed, while the eligible ones will get alternate places.

