Mumbai News: BMC Razes Illegal Structures At Private Zoo In Dadar

Mumbai: After giving 15 days and a final warning to M/S Marine Aqua Zoo to clear illegal erections, the BMC on Monday demolished six structures at the private-run establishment located at Dadar's Shivaji Park. The zoo was recently in the news after the BMC alleged that a baby crocodile sneaked from there into its swimming pool.

BMC staffers demolishing illegal structures erected at M/S Marine Aqua Zoo in Dadar on Monday | FPJ

Verbal resistance from zoo owner

Besides the police presence, the G-North ward, which comprises Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi areas, deployed around 40 staffers of its building and factory department to oversee the demolition drive. An officer, who was a part of the demolition team, said that five out six structures were temporary while just the remaining one was concrete-made. “We did not touch their cages,” specified the officer, adding that the zoo owner tried to put up verbal resistance during the drive.

The crocodile incident had occurred on October 3 while the municipality issued a notice to the zoo regarding the illegal structures on October 7. “We had issued a notice to the zoo under the Monopolistic and Restrictive Trade Practices Act and had given 15 days time for removal of structures. On October 28, we sounded a final warning,” said the official.

With regard to the reptile venture case, the forest department recently stated that the creature hadn't arrived at the pool from the zoo. Further investigation is still underway.