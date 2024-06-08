 Mumbai News: BMC Promises To Fix Potholes In 24 Hours Of Complaint
SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
Mumbai News: BMC Promises To Fix Potholes In 24 Hours Of Complaint | representative pic

As the BMC is always at the receiving end due to potholes during monsoon, the civic body has now deputed one sub-engineer each for 227 wards, asking them to ensure that pothole grievances are addressed in 24 hours. The sub-engineers will have to visit the spot and ensure that the contractor fills the bad patch with mastic asphalt. The civic authorities have also directed them to inspect the roads on bikes for ground zero experience.

An integrated dashboard has also been developed that will give real-time updates regarding the status of the complaints filed through specified modes. Currently, one can lodge grievances via MyBMC Pothole FixIt app, helpline number, chatbot or platform 'X'. “From the dashboard, we will be able to know whether the complaint has been resolved in time, how much time was taken to fix the pothole and citizens' feedback,” said a senior civic official.

The official further said that 15 steps are required to register a complaint. Hence, the BMC is trying to cut the steps to five so that more people can easily avail the service. “We want the MyBMC Pothole FixIt app to be user-friendly. For instance, the complainant should be able to register complaints by entering his mobile number, doing away the need to share email ID. Once the pothole is fixed, the complainant will be updated via an SMS,” said the official. 

