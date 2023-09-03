Mumbai News: BMC Plans To Recycle Excess Water At Treatment Plant

Representational photo |

The changing pattern of rainfall has forced the BMC to develop alternate sources of water supply. Accordingly, the civic body has plans to recycle the excess water in filtration plants. As part of this project, around 13 to 16 million litres (ML) of water is available after recycling of excess water at a treatment plant in Panjrapur.

The BMC's water treatment plant at Panjrapur is located near Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. The plant is modernised with new equipment at the processing centre for water treatment. "We have started recycling around 40 ML of excess water at Pise-Panjrapur water treatment plant since the last six months," said Purshottam Malvade, chief engineer of Hydraulic Engineering department.

The water supplied to the city is first treated at the BMC's filtration plant at Panjrapur and Vaitarna. Around 1365 ML of water is treated at Panjrapur, out of which an excess of 40 ML of water was wasted in drain. So, the BMC decided to install a filtration plant with a capacity of 60 ML in 2016. The excess water left after the filtration is now recycled at the plant. The BMC has plans to upgrade the capacity of the plant which will further help to recycle excess water, said a civic official.

The BMC supplies 3,900 ML of water per day to the city. The water is drawn from Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes. The city requires 14.47 lakh ML of water for the whole year. Currently, the lakes have a total of 13.12 lakh ML of water, which will be sufficient for 300 days.