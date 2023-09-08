Mumbai News: BMC Officer Attacked by Shinde Faction Leader Prakash Giri, Case Registered | Representative Image

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer Mahesh Mhapankar was physically assaulted by Prakash Giri, the Shakha Pramukh of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction on Friday. A case has been registered under sections 332 (deterrence of a public servant from performing their duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) at Kandivali police station.

The BMC team had gone to the Kandivali area in the morning of September 8 to remove political banners that had been put up. During this operation, Shakha Pramukh Prakash Giri prevented the removal of the banners and physically attacked a BMC officer.

The BMC officer promptly lodged a case at Kandivali police station. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.