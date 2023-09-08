 Mumbai News: BMC Officer Attacked by Shinde Faction Leader Prakash Giri, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Officer Attacked by Shinde Faction Leader Prakash Giri, Case Registered

Mumbai News: BMC Officer Attacked by Shinde Faction Leader Prakash Giri, Case Registered

The BMC officer promptly lodged a case at Kandivali police station.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: BMC Officer Attacked by Shinde Faction Leader Prakash Giri, Case Registered | Representative Image

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer Mahesh Mhapankar was physically assaulted by Prakash Giri, the Shakha Pramukh of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction on Friday. A case has been registered under sections 332 (deterrence of a public servant from performing their duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) at Kandivali police station.

The BMC team had gone to the Kandivali area in the morning of September 8 to remove political banners that had been put up. During this operation, Shakha Pramukh Prakash Giri prevented the removal of the banners and physically attacked a BMC officer.

The BMC officer promptly lodged a case at Kandivali police station. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Read Also
Mumbai News: State Asks BMC To Probe Aksa Beach Seawall CRZ Violations
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Heavy Rainfall Paralyzes City With Traffic Chaos, Waterlogged Streets

Mumbai: Heavy Rainfall Paralyzes City With Traffic Chaos, Waterlogged Streets

Mumbai: AMAB Demands To Scrap Wet Lease System And Restore BEST's Public Buses

Mumbai: AMAB Demands To Scrap Wet Lease System And Restore BEST's Public Buses

Mumbai: Man Uses Boy To Post Hoax Threats To Cops, On The Run

Mumbai: Man Uses Boy To Post Hoax Threats To Cops, On The Run

Maharashtra: NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Left With Few MLAs As EC Reply Reveals Magnitude Of Party's...

Maharashtra: NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Left With Few MLAs As EC Reply Reveals Magnitude Of Party's...

Mumbai News: Bio-Toilet Plan For Beaches Shelved, Now Only Mobile Toilets

Mumbai News: Bio-Toilet Plan For Beaches Shelved, Now Only Mobile Toilets