Mumbai News: BMC learns lessons from teachers

The municipality recently invited high-performing teachers from outside Mumbai to share their ideas with principals of BMC-run schools. Merely providing free education and stationeries is not enough; the BMC must focus on quality of education and teaching skills, an official said on Thursday.

“Recently, we organised a seminar where teachers and principals of schools that have done remarkable work in the field of education were called here,” Joint Commissioner of Education and Vigilance Ajit Kumbhar said. Teachers from Kolhapur, Sangli and Beed took part in the seminar, he said.

Since 2017 the BMC has implemented a number of measures to improve the teaching, including buildings and starting digital classes.

The National Achievement Survey, a nationally representative survey of students’ learning undertaken by the Ministry of Education, will be held next year and the BMC wants to secure a place in the Top 5.

