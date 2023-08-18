Mumbai News: BMC Launches Door-To-Door Campaign To Curb Mosquito Breeding Spots

BMC | FPJ

Mumbai: In a bid to combat the breeding of disease-spreading mosquitoes, the BMC has initiated anti-larval treatment in areas where rainwater accumulates. Over the course of the last two weeks, during a comprehensive door-to-door campaign, the civic team discovered a total of 1,578 breeding spots infested with malaria larvae and 10,659 spots affected by dengue larvae.

Notices were issued to 7,693 residential and commercial complexes from January to June, resulting in 262 cases being filed in court against those who failed to prevent mosquito breeding. This legal action resulted in fines amounting to ₹6.41 lakhs.

Annual activity

As a preventive measure, the insecticide department annually identifies and eradicates mosquito breeding sites. Some of these sites are inaccessible for manual intervention, prompting the BMC to employ drones for spraying disinfectants in challenging areas like Worli, Lower Parel, and Mahalaxmi. Although Mumbai experienced substantial rainfall in July, August has been comparatively dry.

Mosquitoes tend to breed when water accumulates for more than a week. Hence, the BMC's insecticide department has embarked on a citywide house-to-house inspection initiative. The department's data reveals that, from August 1 to 13, they examined 13,220 houses and 35,435 breeding sources for Anopheles mosquitoes responsible for spreading malaria. In the case of Aedes mosquitoes transmitting dengue, 7,41,519 houses and 7,91,750 containers were inspected during the same period.

Disinfectants are being sprayed on breeding spots contaminated with malaria and dengue larvae. Additionally, insecticide department personnel search for other potential breeding sites, such as containers, tires, miscellaneous items, and coconut shells, and promptly eliminate them. The BMC has even enlisted 1,213 volunteers to assist in the eradication of mosquito breeding spots.

Action taken from August 1 to 13

No. of Houses inspected : 13,220

No. of breeding sources inspected : 35,435

No. of Anopheles mosquito breeding detected : 1,578

Dengue Control : No. of Houses inspected : 7,41,519

No. of containers inspected : 7,91,750

No. of Aedes mosquito breeding detected : 10,659

Fogging Activity : No. of Machine fillings operated : 13,175

Total No. of Building premises fogged : 41,582

Total No. of Huts Fogged : 5,05,728