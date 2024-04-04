Mumbai News: BMC Launches Crackdown On Illegal Hoardings Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

BMC office | File image

Around 53,000 illegal banners and posters have been removed across the city after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on March 16. Notably, not a single case has been registered against the violators.

The BMC is carrying out special drives to remove illegal banners, posters, flags and cut out hoardings displayed around the city. Around 9,291 banners/posters were removed from government property, 34,521 from public places and 17,911 from private premises. The highest number of banners and posters were pulled down from Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Andheri West, Malad and Govandi areas, as per the civic sources.

A total of 11,809 banners were removed from public places, 3,247 from government properties and 4,501 from private places. The BMC has appointed monitoring teams at the ward level and nodal officers in the wards to keep a vigil on the offenders. A civic team can also register complaints against violators.