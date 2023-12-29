Mumbai News: BMC Issues Provisional Property Tax Bills With 15-20% Hike Amid Legal Complexities & Refund Concerns

BMC | File pic

The BMC has started sending provisional property tax bills to the taxpayers for 2023-24 fiscal including a 15-20% hike as per the five-year rule. The bills were delayed for nine months due to the legal complexities involved in the BMC's retrospective tax assessment. However, by issuing security/ad-hoc bills, the civic authorities are putting an additional burden on the citizens, alleged former corporators.

Bombay HC had set aside certain rules of retrospective taxation

In 2012, the BMC implemented a capital value system (CVS) for calculating property tax and levying new rates in a retrospective manner from 2010 onwards. However, the Bombay High Court has set aside certain rules pertaining to retrospective taxation in 2019. The civic body also failed to get relief from the SC. The apex court has directed the BMC to frame new rules and issue fresh bills to taxpayers. This might result in refunding thousands of crores of rupees to the taxpayers who have paid property bills on the basis of the capital value system between 2010-2012.

The BMC also has to rework the capital values of all the properties besides refunding or adjusting the excess amount collected from the citizens in future bills. Citing inability to refund such a hefty amount, the civic authorities have requested the state government to make amendments to the BMC Act. As the matter is yet to be sorted, it has failed to send property tax bills this year.

Excess amount collected will be refunded or adjusted in future bills: BMC

"We hope to get a positive reply from the state government. So, we are sending provisional bills for April 1 to September 30 and October 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The property tax increases every five year. There has been no increase in tax since 2020. We are now increasing it between 2023- 2025. The excess amount collected from the citizens will be refunded or adjusted in future bills. The tax for properties up to 500 sq ft has already been waived," said a senior civic official.

Asif Zakaria, former corporator, in his letter to Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, said, "A major reworking of the CVS and a refund would be needed to be given to the citizens who have paid the full amount along with interest in the majority of cases. The BMC has wrongly forced the citizens to pay the full amounts. The payers were awaiting new rule to be framed by the Corporation but shockingly, they received a bill with a hike of 15% to 20% as compared to the bills in 2022-2023 with a footnote in the bill stating that the bills were being issued as a security/ad-hoc basis until final policy. This would be like putting an additional burden on the citizens, so the BMC should re-consider the issuance of new bills immediately."

Ashraf Azmi, former corporator said, "Since the general body has already dissolved, the state government should have given relief to the citizens by taking a decision on making a refund. The citizens are one bearing financial loss."

Key numbers:

Property tax earned last fiscal - Rs 5,368 crore.

Expected tax in 2023 - 24 - Rs. 6,000 crore.

Revision in tax - every five years. Postponed for the last three consecutive years.

Tax waived for properties up to 500 sq.ft. - revenue loss of Rs. 462 crores.