Mumbai News: BMC issues notices to establishments failing to curb mosquito breeding spots

Mumbai : The BMC on Friday issued notices to 3,738 governmental institutions, residential and commercial establishments for failing to control mosquito breeding spots inside their premises.

The civic authorities have also initiated legal action against 120 violators who did not take required measures after the issuance of notices, while ₹3.82 lakh was collected in the form of penalties in the past five months from January to May 25.

1,860 breeding spots of malaria causing mosquitoes

In wake of monsoon, a special drive has been carried out by the insecticide department from January 1 to May 25. The civic team visited 18,199 places and found 1,860 breeding spots of malaria causing mosquitoes; while 19,252 breeding spots of dengue-causing mosquitoes were found after inspection of 4,70,818 houses. Civic teams have also removed odd articles to control malaria-carrying Anopheles mosquitoes. To control Aedes mosquito breeding, inspection of 43.70 lakh water containers, tyres, feng shui trees and potted money plants was conducted and breeding spots were destroyed.

The drives aim at reducing the proliferation of malaria and dengue-spreading mosquitoes before the onset of rains.

Pre-monsoon drives: A crucial measure

Such pre-monsoon drives, conducted every fortnight, are crucial because they help in limiting the mosquitoes once the rains hit and water gets accumulated at various locations, where breeding becomes easy. The staff visits the spot looking for breeding in containers, odd articles, etc during this period and sprays tamifoss, which is also safe for drinking water. The BMC files a case against the societies that fail to take measures to control the mosquito breeding spots in their premises.

The civic official also submits documents and photos to the court which imposes penalties ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000 under the BMC Act.