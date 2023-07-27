Mumbai News: BMC Inspects Landslide-Prone Areas

Wall collapse at Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to landslide | ANI

Mumbai: Treading on a cautious note after the Irshalwadi landslide, the BMC officials inspected vulnerable areas in the eastern suburbs, including Ghatkopar, Kurla, Vikhroli and Bhandup. The team of experts also guided the residents on a quick life-saving response if there is a natural hazard. Last week, a few landslide incidents occurred in Ghatkopar and Andheri.

“During the inspection, we checked the soil, dangerous trees, condition of houses, number of residents etc. Our team selected volunteers from the area and shared basic information like how to respond during a calamity, what precautions to take, how to give first-aid,” said a senior civic official.

According to RTI information, the city has 327 landslide-prone areas, most of them in the eastern suburbs.

