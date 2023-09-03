 Mumbai News: BMC Forms Task Force To Uphold City's Cleanliness Standards As Per CM's Directive
Mumbai News: BMC Forms Task Force To Uphold City's Cleanliness Standards As Per CM's Directive

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 09:57 PM IST
File

Mumbai: Responding to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directives, the BMC administration has assembled a team of seven officials from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department. Their mission is to ensure the city's cleanliness by inspecting roads, public toilets, and refuse transfer stations, subsequently submitting weekly reports to civic authorities.

The Chief Minister had specifically instructed Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to ensure that lanes and alleys receive the same level of cleanliness attention as major roads. He also mandated that action be taken against any negligent officials. In accordance with these directives, Chahal has directed joint commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners, and assistant commissioners from the 24 administrative wards to join SWM department officials in dedicating two hours each day to inspecting Mumbai's roads for cleanliness.

Following these instructions, the SWM department has issued a circular and appointed seven officials, each responsible for a designated zone. Their duties include conducting weekly inspections of roads, refuse transfer stations, and public toilets between 9 am and 11 am. Their primary objective is to ensure these areas are maintained in a clean and orderly manner, with weekly reports submitted to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of SWM, as confirmed by a senior civic official.

Furthermore, as part of the Chief Minister's directives, the BMC is preparing to launch a special drive to remove unauthorized banners, posters, and hoardings throughout the city. This initiative aims to enhance the overall experience of the city's residents.

