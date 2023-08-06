Mumbai News: BMC Fixed Deposit Decreases By ₹6240 Cr

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The richest municipal corporation in the country, BMC, has witnessed a decrease of Rs. 6,240 crores in its fixed deposits (FDs) over the past year. As of June 1, 2022, the BMC had Rs. 92,687 crores in its FDs, which has now reduced to Rs. 86,446 crores, as revealed under the Right to Information Act.

According to the information provided by BMC in response to Janak Keshriya's RTI application, as of June 29, 2023, the civic body holds Rs. 86,446 crores in its FDs. The BMC transferred Rs. 2,000 crores to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as their legal share of the premium in 2022, and Rs. 2,689 crores was provided to BEST as financial aid.

18% surge in FD amount in 2022

In 2022, the BMC had experienced a significant increase in income through development premiums, leading to an 18 per cent surge in its FD amount. However, this trend reversed, and the FDs declined from Rs. 92,636 crores to Rs. 89,353 crore by September 2022, primarily due to substantial investments in major projects like the Coastal Road, construction of bridges, and stormwater drains before the monsoon.

The BMC's FDs are spread across various state-run and a few private banks. In the financial year 2011-12, the BMC had Rs. 26,876 crore in FDs, which witnessed a three-fold rise to Rs. 72,000 crore in 2018. The funds remained stagnant between 2019 and 2022 but then swiftly rose to Rs. 92,636 crore by the end of January 2022, driven by significant revenue generated from premiums through development work. Other sources of income for the BMC include compensation in lieu of octroi and property tax.

