Mumbai News: BMC Files Case Against Children Welfare Center Officials for Contract Violation, Encroachment

Mumbai: Following a complaint from BJP Versova MLA, the BMC has filed a case against the president and the manager of the Children Welfare Center (CWC) for violating contractual terms signed with the civic body. It also alleged that the duo encroached upon 14,000 sqft municipal area. Last week, MLA Bharati Lavekar alleged that the CWC had subleased the property to a national chain of schools.

According to the first information report (FIR) filed on October 15, the CWC operates a high school on the land which was leased by the BMC at an annual rent of Re1 back in 1983. As per the civic body, it received complaints that the facility was charging fees in crores of rupees, which is a breach of contractual terms which promises free education. On October 9, the civic officials visited the school and alleged to have found that the CWC undertook huge illegal construction.

Violations by the institute

It was also discovered that the institute even had a graduation college, which was also against the norm. Additionally, illegal construction was found on the ground floor of the school building. The CWC had altered the basic structure outlined in the BMC's plan and had not obtained the necessary no objection certificate from the fire department, the officials alleged.

Furthermore, it was using the civic playground without obtaining permission and had removed the wall between the school and the playground for unauthorised use. Various structural changes, including the combination of classrooms and laboratories, were made without BMC's approval. The terrace was also being illegally used for professional purposes, which posed a fire risk to nearly 400 students, they added.

Subsequently, the BMC issued a notice to CWC president Ajay Kaul and manager Prashant Kashid on October 13, but they did not respond to the notice. “I have not yet received the FIR copy. On Saturday at around 4.15 pm, I received the notice which granted me a 24-hour window to provide an explanation. However, the BMC has holidays on Saturday and Sunday, but they swiftly filed a case within 24 hours,” said Kaul. As per law, every civic department is supposed to complete their respective reports before necessary action is initiated. “However, in this case, only the K ward took action promptly. I shall take this matter to the High Court and we maintain that the CWC has not engaged in any illegal construction,” he added.

Versova police station senior Inspector Ganesh Pawar said they have received all documents from the BMC. Currently, the investigation is based on it and no statements have been recorded yet.