Mumbai News: BMC Faces Flak Over Construction Of 10,000 PAP Tenement Plan In Andheri 

Mumbai: BMC Faces Flak Over Construction Of 10,000 PAP Tenement Plan In Andheri

Mumbai: The BMC is set to construct 10,000 tenements in Andheri (West) for the project affected people (PAP) and accordingly has issued a public notice inviting claims or objections pertaining to the designated land within the next 15 days.

However, citizens and activists have raised concerns regarding the reservation of land for playgrounds and educational purposes in the Development Plan of Mumbai 2034. Consequently, they have demanded the cancellation of the project on the said land.

Alternate accommodation plan

The BMC generally allots alternate accommodation to individuals affected by various infrastructure projects, such as road construction and nullah widening. In line with this, the BMC has undertaken a project to construct 10,000 PAP units on a parcel of land measuring 81,234.71 square metres in Andheri village.

A private landowner has submitted a bid to construct and deliver these units to the BMC. However, the legal department of the BMC has issued a public notice to allow for claims and objections regarding the land on Monday.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta from the Watchdog Foundation expressed strong opposition to the proposed construction of the tenements, citing the lack of open spaces, particularly gardens and parks, in Mumbai.

“The proposed construction of tenements will increase by 50,000 additional people added to the most congested K West Ward, which will only increase the load on existing civic amenities,” he said.

“If at all tenements are required to be constructed for PAPs, they cannot be concentrated in one single location but need to be evenly spread out in different municipal wards to maintain balance,” another activist, Nicholas Almeida, said.

Joint Municipal Commissioner (Improvement) Ramesh Pawar declined to comment when approached by The Free Press Journal.

According to estimates prepared by the Estate Department, taking into account all major future infrastructure projects, the BMC anticipates a requirement of 36,000 PAP housing units.

Pointers

10,000

Units the municipality wants to build in Andheri (W)

81,234.71sqm

Size of plot on which the tenements will be build

36,000

Number of PAP units the BMC anticipates building taking into account all major projects