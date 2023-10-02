Mumbai News: BMC Evacuates 88 Of 213 Dangerous Buildings, 98 Challenge Orders In Court | representative pic/ ANI

Mumbai: The BMC has successfully vacated around 88 buildings out of 213 declared dangerous during this monsoon. However, the occupants of 98 buildings have moved to court challenging the eviction order, and 21 cases are pending with the technical advisory committee.

The BMC has categorised 445 buildings as C-1 structures (unsafe for habitation) in the last two years. According to data received from civic sources, 212 dangerous buildings were demolished by May 30. Of the remaining 213 buildings, civic officials have managed to vacate 88 dilapidated buildings till September. Fortunately, there were no major incidents of building collapse or casualties this monsoon.

"Around 37 structures were vacated before the monsoon. We managed to vacate 51 more in the last 3 - 4 months. We couldn't vacate the remaining 125 buildings since the residents have approached the court and the technical advisory committee. We have instructed our officials to get the stay vacated from the court so that further action can be carried out," said a senior civic official.

BMC's policy

On June 27 last year, a building collapsed in Kurla, claiming 19 lives and injuring 14. In the wake of the incident, the BMC started a drive to vacate the buildings with a high risk of collapsing. As per the BMC's policy, buildings that are more than 30 years old are eligible for an audit. Based on a survey, the civic body annually classifies the buildings into various categories and decides whether they should be demolished completely or allowed to be repaired. The BMC takes stringent measures for disconnecting power and water supply when the residents don't vacate the building.

Pointers:

No. of dangerous buildings: 445

Buildings declared repairable: 20

No. of those demolished: 212

Remaining dangerous structures: 213

Vacated: 88

No. of buildings which have taken legal recourse: 98

With technical advisory committee: 21