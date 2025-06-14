Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns | X|@mybmc

Mumbai: The long-awaited flyover near Vikhroli railway station, connecting the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, has been officially opened to the public today by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Vikhroli East-West Bridge, a crucial infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion in one of Mumbai’s busiest zones, is now open for use from 4 PM on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

This move comes amid rising concerns over the approaching monsoon season, which often leads to heavy rainfall and subsequent traffic disruptions throughout the city. In light of these circumstances, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, issued orders to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration to open the Vikhroli Bridge to citizens without waiting for any formal inauguration ceremony.

The directive was made to minimise inconvenience to commuters who face significant delays during the rainy season. The Municipal Corporation administration, by the instructions from the Chief Minister, as well as with the consent of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, promptly acted upon this order. Consequently, the Vikhroli Bridge was officially opened for traffic at 4 PM today.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, and with the project supervision led by Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. The construction of the Vikhroli flyover was completed within the stipulated timeframe. The project was scheduled to be completed by May 31, 2025, and has been successfully finished on time, according to an X post by BMC.

The flyover passes over the railway line in Vikhroli, situated in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. It serves as a vital link connecting Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg on the west side of Vikhroli to the Eastern Express Highway on the east side. This connection is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and reduce travel times by approximately 30 minutes for daily commuters travelling between the eastern and western suburbs.

Chief Engineer (Bridges), Uttam Shrote, together with the other concerned officials, was present at the inauguration ceremony of the Vikhroli East-West Bridge on Saturday to ensure the bridge was fully ready for public use.