Mumbai News: BMC Claims 95% Of 4k Garbage Complaints Resolved

Since the launch of a dedicated WhatsApp number meant for lodging garbage-related complaints, around 95% of grievances have been addressed, so far, claimed the BMC. On June 8, the civic body issued the helpline no. 8169681697 following the direction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In the past month, the BMC received a total of 4,312 complaints. Of them, 3,186 were related to garbage being dumped on the streets while the remaining 1,126 complaints were against construction debris. “Out of total garbage grievances, 3,181 have been resolved. Similarly, 1,122 complaints related to construction debris have been attended as well,” said an official from the solid waste management department, adding that the remaining “few” woes would be addressed soon.

BMC's Vision 2030 will see Mumbai as garbage free city

The BMC has aimed to make Mumbai a zero garbage generating city till 2030. To further the objective, it has employed 29,000 sweepers which play a crucial role in keeping the streets clean. Around 6,000 metric tonnes of solid waste is generated daily and garbage mountains are dumped on landfills in Deonar and Kanjurmarg.

Despite the concerted efforts, few citizens lack street discipline and litter the streets. To check on such errants, the civic body recently decided to bring back clean-up marshals. They will be empowered to levy fines on those found defecating in open, spitting or throwing garbage in public space.

BMC Complaints Stats

No. of total complaints

4,312

No. of garbage grievances

3,186

Tally of problems resolved

3,181

No. of complaints related to construction debris

1,126

Tally of problems resolved

1,122