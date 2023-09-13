Mumbai News: BMC Chief Instructs Civic Official To Take Action Against Encroachment In City

BMC chief Iqbal Chahal | File

Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has issued directives to civic officials to collaborate with the Mumbai Police in cracking down on encroachments within the city. He has also instructed all government agencies to maintain records of the actions taken.

In compliance with the Bombay High Court's orders, the state government has established an encroachment removal committee, which Chahal currently heads. The committee recently convened its inaugural meeting at the BMC headquarters. Present at the meeting were Additional Collector (Encroachment Removal) Tejsingh Pawar, Deputy Commissioner (MHADA) S. M. Kalambe, Assistant Police Commissioner Daulat Sahe, Assistant General Manager Sanjay Patole (Airport Authority), and other civic officials.

During the meeting, Chahal emphasized the importance of government agencies, including the Collector's office, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA), MHADA, and Railways, coordinating efforts to remove encroachments on their respective properties. He suggested that these removal operations should take place under police protection, especially during the festive season.

Chahal also expressed concern about debris being dumped on government plots, which mars the city's appearance. He urged civic officials and the police to install CCTV cameras at various locations to monitor and deter such illegal activities effectively.