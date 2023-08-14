Mumbai News: BMC Chief Claims 54,000 Potholes Patched In Recent Dry Spell

Mumbai News: To Fix Potholes, BMC Banks On Reactive Asphalt Technology | representative pic

Mumbai: Refuting claims that the number of potholes has increased as compared to last year, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday claimed that the civic body patched 54,000 craters during the recent dry spell. Following a rap from the Bombay High Court over poor road conditions, Chahal held a virtual review meeting over pothole menace with officials concerned.

Underlining that 227 engineers have been appointed to monitor road works, he further said that assistant municipal commissioners have been directed to expeditiously fix potholes. Moreover, dedicated squads will be appointed to monitor repair works on the Western and Eastern Express Highways, and Eastern Freeway.

Pothole craters resurfaced owing to heavy rainfall in July

Chahal averred that craters resurfaced owing to heavy rainfall in July while highlighting the fact that the BMC has given a detailed representation about what steps it has taken, so far, to address the perennial issue. He averred that the civic officials immediately started fixing potholes once the rains gave a breather.

Patting the civic body's back for “micro planning”, the municipal commissioner pointed out that they had not only fixed roads under their jurisdiction but also the ones coming under the ambit of other agencies. More work is to be done in Dahisar and nearby area as downpour and heavy traffic impeded repairs, Chahal added.

