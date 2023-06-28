Mumbai News: BMC Appeals To Hawkers To Avail PM SVANidhi

Mumbai: As the PM SVANidhi scheme has been extended till December 2024, so the BMC has appealed to the hawkers, who have not availed the benefit, to contact the local ward office. So far, the civic body has disbursed a loan of ₹10,000 each to 90,000 hawkers under the initiative, which was launched in 2020.

“The scheme is intended to help vendors who have lost their business during Covid. If loans are repaid within six months, the vendor will be eligible to get another ₹20,000 loan, which can go up to ₹50,000 if the money is repaid on time,” said a civic official. The hawker willing to take a loan should contact the senior inspector (encroachment removal) of the local ward office. The application is available at https://pmsvanidhi.mohua.gov.in