Mumbai News: Blood Banks Directed To Submit Details Of Previous Grants To Secure More Funds For Seva Pakhwada

Mumbai: The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) in Maharashtra has issued a circular seeking details of previous grants offered to blood banks if they wish to secure additional funding for the forthcoming mega blood donation drive during Seva Pakhwada, scheduled from September 17 to October 2. A total of ₹8,25,000 was provided to 54 blood banks across the state.

A senior official stated that blood banks have been given a deadline of September 11 to submit expenditure details and utilisation certificates. He added, “If they fail to do so, further grants will not be released for future blood donation drives.” It has come to light that 54 blood banks in the state have yet to provide the required Statements of Expenditure (SOE) and Utilisation Certificates (UC), despite the blood donation drive having taken place over five months ago.

Seva Pakhwada Blood Donation Drive

Meanwhile, the centre has instructed blood banks to organise blood donation camps across the country as part of Seva Pakhwada nationwide, including in Mumbai. Notably, Seva Pakhwada is a period dedicated to service that begins from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. According to instructions received from the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC), blood banks have been directed to conduct two to three blood donation camps each week. They have also been asked to collect a minimum of 20 units of blood in hilly, backward, and inaccessible areas, while the target for urban areas is set at 35 to 40 units. However, blood banks are allowed to collect blood as per their local requirements.

Info must be uploaded on E-Raktkosh

A senior official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, explained, “This circular has been issued to commemorate the Prime Minister's birthday. Typically, a camp collects around 60 to 70 units of blood, but this time we have been asked to aim for 30 to 40 units. Apart from this, all donor information must be uploaded to E Raktkosh, enabling the administration to track the number of camps organised for the PM's birthday and the number of people who donated blood.” The official further emphasised that while manual certificates were previously given to donors, the new instructions require donors to download their certificates from E Raktkosh, as only e-Raktkosh certificates will be considered valid.

The official further expressed concerns that if blood banks fail to plan and collect blood accordingly, the increased number of blood donation camps organised by various leaders may result in excess blood supply and wastage. Furthermore, blood banks receive a grant of ₹25,000 from the SBTC to cover the expenses associated with organising a blood donation camp on special occasions.

