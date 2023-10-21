Mumbai News: BJP's 'Naak Ghasa' Against Pawar, Thackeray | PTI File Photo

Mumbai: The BJP on Saturday launched statewide agitation against Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray for misleading youth on the issue of contractual recruitments.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, general secretary Murlidhar Mohol, MLAs, MLCs office-bearers and other leaders led the 'naak ghasa' (rub your nose to apologise) agitation at several places across the state.

“DCM Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, made it clear how the Congress-NCP government started with contractual recruitments in 2003 and the feat was taken further to newer heights by the MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray after 2020. The sin of contractual recruitments lies 100% with the MVA constituents and that too the leaders like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Hence, we are agitating against them,” Bawankule said.

He also added that they should apologise to the people of Maharashtra for the wrongdoings, else we shall expose them before the people.

While Bawankule led the agitation in Nagpur, MLA Praveen Darekar, Mumbai General Secretary Sanjay Upadhyaya, Sharad Chintankar and former MLA Atul Shah led the agitation at Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai. State BJP Vice-President Rajesh Pande, General Secretary Murlidhar Mohol, City Chief Dheeraj Ghate led the agitation in Pune, while MLA Niranjan Dawkhare, city Chief Sanjay Waghule led it in Thane. MP Pratap Chikhalikar in Nanded, MP Dhanajay Mahadik in Kolhapur, Sanjay Konekar in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar too led the agitations in respective places, a statement said here on Saturday.