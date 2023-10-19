 Mumbai News: BJP Targets NCP Chief For Criticising PM
"...unfounded criticism of Modi won't be tolerated and will be retorted in equal terms," Rane has said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar (left) PM Modi (right) | PTI

Mumbai: BJP leaders are targeting Sharad Pawar for criticising PM Modi on the issue of terrorism. While Union minister Narayan Rane lashed out at Pawar over his 'lie' about the 13th bomb blast in Mumbai, Minister of Cultural Affairs in the state Sudhir Mungantiwar said that Pawar failed to differentiate between voicing concern against global terrorism and the national stand to support Palestine.

“Pawar is supporting Palestine and lashing out at PM Narendra Modi. But, he himself had lied to people about the 13th bomb blast in Mumbai in 1993. He had purposefully lied that the 13th blast took place at a mosque. This was a political statement for the benefit of a particular community by a chief minister and hence it is an act of treason,” Rane said and asked, “When would Pawar take an 'India first' stand?”

article-image

Rane: Unfounded criticism of Modi won't be tolerated

Rane also said that while speaking about the Hamas-Israel issue, Modi had spoken against global terrorism. But, attempts are being made by Pawar to create an impression that the PM has lent support to Israel. "Such unfounded criticism of Modi won't be tolerated and will be retorted in equal terms," Rane said.

While further lashing out at Pawar, Rane said that the NN Vora Committee of 1993 had mentioned several names of Congress leaders who had links with the fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim. “Pawar knew about those leaders and their relations with Dawood. But, he never spoke about it, never criticised them for that,” Rane said and added that he should read about 55 schemes brought in by the PM over the past nine years and praise him for that sometime.

