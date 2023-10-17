Mumbai News: BJP Plans Upbeat Navratri Events At 300 Places | Representational Photo

Mumbai: Announcing that the BJP will be organising celebratory events of dandiya, bhondla and garba at more than 300 places in Mumbai, city party president Ashish Shelar on Tuesday said that no other party seems to have organized such events. Addressing a presser along with MLA Mihir Kotecha, singer Avadhoot Gupte and party BMC group leader Prabhakar Shinde, he further said, “The special attraction – the Marathi Dandiya – will be held at Abhyudaya Nagar, Kalachowki from October 19 to 23 in Gupte's presence.”

Shelar has organised special celebrations at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje ground in Santacruz, which falls in his Bandra West constituency.

Shinde: BJP is committed to serving Mumbaikars

Averring that others have been just copying the BJP in traditional celebration of festivals, he said, “The BJP is committed to serving Mumbaikars and participating in their joys and sorrows. Keeping in line with the motto, the party has outsmarted others by participating in various festivals, including dahi handi, Ganeshotsav and Navratri. People are noticing BJP’s active participation in these celebrations.”

Of 300 events, BJP has partnered for garba and dandiya at 200 places while it's the organiser for 100 programmes. Shelar said that grand dandiyas will be organised at 18 places, including party MP Manoj Kotak's ‘Prerna Raas 2023’ event at Mulund, MLA Sunil Rane's ‘Rangaratri Dandiya’ in Borivali, MLC Pravin Darekar's ‘Rangaras Navratri 2023’ and MP Gopal Shetty and Santosh Singh's programme at Borivali. Similarly, Sunil Shinde has arranged a special celebration at Lokhandwala, ex-corporator Vinod Shelar has organised a grand dandiya at Malad, MLA Amit Satam will hold ‘Adarsh Navratri’ in JVPD ground and ex-corporator Murji Patel has planned ‘Chhogada Re’ dandiya in Andheri.

While dandiya queens Geeta Rabari and Bhumi Trivenda will be performing at an Andheri event, Gupte and Falguni Pathak will be the star attraction at other programmes. Also, a famous band by Hanif Aslam will be performing at the Bandra event, Shelar added.