Mumbai News: BJP MLA’s Firm Inks 10 Redevelopment Projects In Ghatkopar In 17 Days

Man Infra Construction Ltd (MICL), the real estate firm promoted by Parag K Shah, the BJP MLA from Ghatkopar East, has signed as many as 10 redevelopment projects in his electoral constituency in a span of just 17 days.

The housing societies that have signed an agreement with MICL for redevelopment are in the Sindhu Wadi area of Ghatkopar East and most likely to get reconstructed under the cluster scheme. The redevelopment agreements were signed between May 25 and June 10, show registration documents available on Zapkey.

These societies are Neelkanth Chhaya (spread on an area of 1,109.70 sqm), Balaji Prasad (1,109.40 sqm), Ashwamedh (1,080.60 sqm), Shree Natraj (1,337.90 sqm), Lalit Prakash (726 sqm), Belvedere (1,104.50 sqm), Honeycomb (1,214 sqm), Sarvabandhu (1,337.50 sqm), Awadhpuri (1,104.40 sqm) and Meenalochani (2,138 sqm). A total area of 12,262 sqm will go under redevelopment.

Except for the Meenalochani Cooperative Housing Society that has 34 flats, the other societies have 24 or less flats in them. In all, a total of 224 existing flats owners will get a bigger carpet area once the project is ready in the next few years. Each of the existing flat owners will also get a minimum one car park each.

The Free Press Journal attempted to reach out to Shah for his inputs on the upcoming project at Sindhu Wadi, amount to be invested and what he plans to create at the location, but he was unavailable.

In the 2019 elections, Shah had declared assets worth Rs500.62 crore in his affidavit to contest Maharashtra assembly elections, making him one of the richest candidates. Prior to getting elected as MLA, he was a councillor from Ghatkopar.

