Mumbai News: Bhandup East-West Connector Gets BMC's Nod

Representational photo |

The BMC has approved the proposal for the construction of a bridge that will connect Ganesh Mandir on Veer Savarkar Road in Bhandup East with the GKW Colony on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Bhandup West. Pegged at a cost of Rs106 crore, the project is likely to be completed in two-and-a-half years.

Currently, motorists wishing to commute between east and west sides of Bhandup have to take a four-km-long detour via bridges passing above tracks at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) near the Kanjurmarg and Nahur railway stations. The proposed bridge will also de-congest the JVLR and Goregaon Mulund link road (GMLR), which is witnessing an increase in traffic, said a civic official of the bridge department.

The tender process for the key connector started in January after the technical consultant prepared a design and estimates for the upcoming infrastructure. The lowest bidder, RPS Infraproject Pvt Ltd, quoted 12.5% below the estimated cost. The proposal was recently approved by the civic administration and the work order will be issued soon. The portion of the bridge passing above tracks will be constructed under the railway supervision. The structure will be constructed on mild steel plate girders with a pile foundation. The contractor will also have to carry out the other works related to slip roads like drain covers, thermoplastic paint and signage.