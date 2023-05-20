Mumbai News: BEST recovers 108 mobile phones left on buses, invites commuters to claim lost devices

File

In a commendable effort, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has successfully recovered a total of 108 mobile phones that were forgotten by commuters on various bus routes in the city. Now, BEST is inviting commuters who lost their devices between April 2nd and April 27th to claim their mobile phones from the BEST lost property section. However, claimants must act swiftly, as the deadline for reclamation is June 15th.

"Upon finding the lost mobile phones, BEST staff members promptly collected and securely deposited them at the BEST lost property section for safekeeping. Now, the rightful owners have an opportunity to retrieve their devices by following the necessary procedures," said an official.

To claim lost mobile phone, valid identification & proof is required

"To claim a lost mobile phone, commuters must provide valid identification and proof of residential address. Acceptable identification documents include Aadhar card, Election card, Driving License, Passport, or any other government-issued identification. Additionally, claimants must provide proof of purchase or ownership, such as the cash memo or bill of the lost mobile phone," he said.

Here is the list of mobile phones:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BEST officials emphasize the importance of claimants promptly visiting the BEST lost property section to initiate the reclamation process. "It is advisable to have all the required documents on hand to facilitate a smooth verification process. For more information on the process, commuters can contact BEST customer service or visit their website," said officials.

"It is important for commuters to note that the deadline for claiming the lost mobile phones is June 15th," stated another official. "After this date, unclaimed devices may be subject to further procedures or disposal as per BEST's policies."

Distressing experience

Losing a mobile phone can be a distressing experience, but thanks to the dedicated efforts of BEST staff, there is now a chance for commuters to be reunited with their lost devices. By promptly visiting the BEST lost property section and providing the necessary documentation, rightful owners can ensure the return of their mobile phones.

"As the deadline approaches, commuters are urged to take advantage of this opportunity and act swiftly to reclaim their lost mobile phones. BEST is committed to assisting commuters in recovering their valuable possessions and providing efficient customer service throughout the process," said officials.