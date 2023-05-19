Mumbai news: BEST adds 40 air-conditioned premium buses to its fleet to enhance travel experience |

In a bid to enhance Mumbai's public transport system, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced the addition of 40 new air-conditioned premium buses to its fleet. These buses will be put into service next week, following the completion of the registration process.

Frequency of these buses to be increased soon to every 30 minutes: BEST official

"The primary objective behind introducing these new buses is to meet the growing demand for comfortable and efficient transportation options in the city. One of the key routes set to benefit from this expansion is the Kharghar to BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) route. Furthermore, the frequency of buses on the airport route will be increased to every 30 minutes, providing commuters with more convenient travel options" said a BEST official.

"Mumbai's public transportation system already boasts 60 premium buses operating on approximately a dozen routes across the city. Existing routes include Thane to BKC, Thane to Airport via BKC, Airport to Cuff parade, Airport to Khargar,BKC to Bandra Railway Station, Thane to Andheri East, and Gundavali Metro Station to BKC. The booking of these buses can be done through BEST Chalo App and payment can be done digitally. Once booked commuters are assured of seat. These buses are alternative to self driven cars " official further added.

Until they are ready to be put into service, the new air-conditioned buses will be parked at various BEST bus depots. Once deployed, these buses will offer commuters a comfortable and luxurious travel experience, providing relief from the scorching heat and road congestion.

BEST's latest move is a step to promote sustainable mobility in the city

The addition of these buses is expected to alleviate the strain on existing transport infrastructure and reduce reliance on private vehicles, ultimately promoting sustainable mobility in the city. With an enhanced public transport system, commuters can look forward to a more efficient and convenient way of traveling.

Currently, the BEST undertaking operates nearly 3,300 buses in the city, with approximately 40 percent of them being air-conditioned. These buses serve around 33 lakh commuters daily, providing an extensive public transport network.

The introduction of these 40 new air-conditioned premium buses marks a significant step towards improving Mumbai's public transport network. It offers residents and visitors a more comfortable and efficient means of traveling around the city, meeting the diverse needs of commuters.