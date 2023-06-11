Mumbai News: Bedridden For 18 Months, African Man Treated For Rare Ailment

A 32-year-old man from Malawi in East Africa travelled all the way to the Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central in search of cure for his rare ailment due to which he was bedridden for the past 18 months while his bones self-destructed. According to Wockhardt, his diagnosis revealed that he has a parathyroid hormone-secreting tumour in his left foot, whose elevated secretion is causing destruction of bones. The condition was rare as the hormone is typically secreted by a gland in the neck.

Bones degenerated as if he was 90-year-old

The patient's worsening condition could be imagined from the fact that the his bones degenerated as if he was a 90-year-old person, with multiple compression fractures. The man had undergone spine surgery in his country for low back and thigh pain, but didn't get relief.

According to doctors, the patient was evaluated in March and investigations revealed elevated levels of parathyroid hormone and alkaline phosphatase, indicating active bone destruction. “A scan showed uptake of a radioactive agent in the left foot, suggesting the presence of a hormone-secreting tumour. A surgical procedure was performed to remove the tumour,” said a doctor.

Case highlights importance of meticulous evaluation

Dr Mazda Turel, Brain and Spine Surgeon at the Wockhardt Hospitals, said, “We had identified the source of hormone elevation and surgically targeting the tumor, we were able to prevent unnecessary procedures and facilitate a more effective path towards the patient's recovery. This case highlights the importance of meticulous evaluation in complex medical conditions,” he said.

The patient is being closely monitored for his recovery.