Bangladeshi Man Arrested For Flashing, Harassing Air Hostess On Muscat-Mumbai Vistara Flight; Lawyer Claims 'He's Mentally Unstable'

Mumbai: In a shocking incident aboard a Vistara flight travelling from Muscat to Mumbai, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, Mohammed Dulal, allegedly engaged in indecent behaviour towards a flight attendant on Thursday morning.

The Disturbing Incident

The incident unfolded just 30 minutes before the scheduled landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 4:25 a.m. on Thursday. Dulal, who was initially on his way to catch a connecting flight to Dhaka, was held by authorities upon arrival.

This unfortunate incident marked the twelfth reported case of unruly passenger behaviour in Mumbai in the year 2023 alone, highlighting a growing concern within the aviation industry.

Accused Sent To Police Custody

After his arrest, Dulal was presented before an Andheri Court. His defense attorney argued that Dulal suffered from a mental disorder and had difficulty understanding English and Hindi. The lawyer asserted that his client was falsely accused due to his mental condition and language limitations. However, the court decided to remand Dulal to police custody until Friday.

The victim, a 22-year-old flight attendant, filed a complaint stating that Dulal had made inappropriate advances toward her. These advances included attempting to kiss her and exposing himself. Even when the flight supervisor and fellow passengers intervened, Dulal continued his unruly behaviour, disregarding the captain's warnings.

Victim's Account

According to the flight attendant's statement, she was collecting food trays from passengers when she noticed Dulal signalling her. After collecting his tray, he abruptly jumped from his seat, blocking her path and attempted to kiss her. Her distress prompted her to call for her male colleague's assistance, and with the help of other passengers, they managed to restrain Dulal.

However, he persisted in his indecent behaviour and used offensive language when told to stay seated. Consequently, the flight captain deemed him an unruly passenger and issued a Red Warning Card.

The Bangladeshi consulate has been informed of the situation and arrangements for Dulal's bail and other case-related procedures are expected to be made on Friday.

