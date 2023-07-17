Mumbai News: Bandra Police Registers FIR For Theft Of 10 ACs From Godown

Representational Image

Bandra Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the theft of 10 air conditioners (ACs) from a godown in Bandra. The godown is owned by Apco Infratech Private Limited, the company responsible for constructing the Bandra-Versova Sea Link.

The incident was discovered on May 25 when Gopinath Nair, the store manager at Apco Infratech's Bandra casting yard, noticed that out of the 86 split ACs stored there, 10 were missing. Nair questioned the employees and officers present, but they claimed to have no knowledge of the missing ACs.

The store manager, Gopinath Nair, reported the AC theft to Satish Chavan, the Assistant General Manager of Administration. Chavan subsequently lodged a complaint with the Bandra Police Station, leading to the registration of an FIR. The Bandra Police is currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

According to a police officer, the stolen ACs were intended for employees and officers. It has been revealed that on April 17, 46 ACs were ordered, and on April 18, 40 ACs were placed in the yard.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to identify the culprits behind the theft of the ACs from the Apco Infratech godown in Bandra.

