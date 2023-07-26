Mumbai News: Bandra GRP Books Eunuch For Flashing At Female Passenger On Board Local Train | Representative Image

Bandra GRP Police (Government Railway Police) has registered an FIR against a eunuch. They allegedly insulted a female passenger on the train. According to preliminary information received, a 44-year-old woman got into an altercation with a trans person asking for alms.

A eunuch, identified as Shivanya Sarla alias Kaushalya, boarded the compartment at Matunga in which the complainant was seated and began asking for money from commuters. They put their hand over the complainant's head and she took objection to.

Accused lifted her saree after complainant's intrusive question

This sparked an altercation and the complainant asked, "How will I know whether you are a woman or a man?" Kaushalya then lifted their saree and flashed to the woman. This only worsened the ordeal resulting in the woman filing a complaint with Bandra GRP.

On the complaint of the woman, Bandra GRP has registered an FIR against Kaushalya under IPC section 504(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

A GRP police officer said that they have registered an FIR against Kaushalya (24) and have issued a notice under CrPC Act 41(A).

