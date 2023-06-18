Mumbai News: Ban On PoP Ganesh Idols Sparks Political Controversy Ahead Of BMC Elections

Ashish Shelar, President of BJP Mumbai and MLA | PTI

With the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), elections drawing near, the ban imposed by the civic body on Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) has become a contentious political issue. The ten-day festival is scheduled to commence on September 19. While both the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) under Uddhav Thackeray are yet to respond to the ban, the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly opposed the decision. Ashish Shelar, President of BJP Mumbai and MLA, has launched a public campaign against the ban, arguing that it would adversely affect the livelihoods of thousands of Marathi "manoos" involved in idol-making.

Shelar looks to capitalise on the opportunity

Addressing a large meeting of idol-makers at Parel on Sunday, organised by the Lalbaug-Parel Idol-makers' Sangh, Shelar expressed his concerns regarding the ban. He emphasised that apart from depriving Marathi idol-makers of employment opportunities, the ban would also severely impact the idol industry, which has a substantial turnover of Rs 80,000 crores, including exports. According to Shelar, the ban was a poorly thought-out decision. He clarified that while he supported the safe immersion of idols, he believed that a complete prohibition on PoP idols was unjustified.

By being the first leader to oppose the ban, Shelar aims to gain significant support from Marathi voters. This stance would also help the city unit of the BJP counter the perception of being primarily a party representing north Indians. On the other hand, the ban poses a significant political challenge for the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, as the BMC administration is currently under the Chief Minister's office due to the absence of elected representatives.

Catch 22 for Uddhav Thackeray

For Uddhav Thackeray, opposing the ban would potentially dilute his image as a pro-environment leader. Previously, he had taken a stand against the Metro car shed in Aarey milk colony and opposed the proposed megal oil refinery at Barsu in Ratnagiri due to environmental concerns.

Shelar slammed the BMC led by commissioner I.S. Chahal for banning PoP idols. He made it clear that his party was as much concerned about the environment as any other organisation. Shelar expressed his view, stating, "It is highly unfair to solely target the Ganesh festival. There should be a way to facilitate the scientific immersion of PoP idols as well."

The BJP leader highlighted the civic body's apparent indifference towards the discharge of millions of liters of untreated sewage water into the sea on a daily basis. He criticised the BMC for its failure, spanning several decades, to devise a comprehensive plan for treating sewage water before it is released into the sea. Surprisingly, despite having significant financial resources, including fixed deposits totaling Rs 80,000 crores, the BMC has not taken adequate steps in this regard. Shelar raised a pertinent question, stating, "Approximately 3,500 million liters of sewage water is being discharged into the sea each day. Isn't the BMC concerned about the environment in this regard?" Additionally, he expressed his disagreement with the rule mandating that idols up to a height of four feet should be made of clay.

Environmentalist reminds Shelar of old tweet

Noted environmentalist Zoru Bathena reminded that in September last year, Shelar himself had tweeted, "Thank BMC municipal commissioner 4 accepting my request 2 promote Eco friendly Ganesh immersion suggestion - BMC 2 use National Chemical Lab Pune technology 4 converting POP based Ganesh idols in 2 fertiliser during immersion - protecting Mumbai's waterbodies!"

