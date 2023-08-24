Mumbai News: Attack On Businessman, Brother Held For Paying Contract Killers

Representative image

Mumbai: The Colaba police have arrested four persons for a near-fatal attack on a 40-year-old businessman from Lamington Road. Investigation after the arrest revealed that one of the accused is the victim’s brother and had paid ₹2.5 lakh to contract killers for the attack owing to a financial dispute over their shared electronics business.

Imran Yunus Namakwala, a resident of Nagpada, was attacked near Jehangir Art Gallery on July 31 night when he stepped out to check air in his car tyres. A bike suddenly halted near him and the pillion rider hit him with a blunt object, resulting in serious injuries.

The complainant in the case was Namakwala’s friend Tariq Reshamwala. The police checked the CCTV footage around the crime scene and arrested Islam Qureshi, 34, Salim Shaikh, 23, and Lokendra Rawat alias Nepali alias Rocky, 28.

Their interrogation revealed that Nepali was given a contract to kill by Namakwala’s brother Irfan, 45, who was also arrested. The police said that Nepali is a history-sheeter and was wanted in four other cases, including a murder case in Thane.