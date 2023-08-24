 Mumbai News: Attack On Businessman, Brother Held For Paying Contract Killers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Attack On Businessman, Brother Held For Paying Contract Killers

Mumbai News: Attack On Businessman, Brother Held For Paying Contract Killers

Imran Yunus Namakwala, a resident of Nagpada, was attacked near Jehangir Art Gallery on July 31 night when he stepped out to check air in his car tyres

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: The Colaba police have arrested four persons for a near-fatal attack on a 40-year-old businessman from Lamington Road. Investigation after the arrest revealed that one of the accused is the victim’s brother and had paid ₹2.5 lakh to contract killers for the attack owing to a financial dispute over their shared electronics business.

Imran Yunus Namakwala, a resident of Nagpada, was attacked near Jehangir Art Gallery on July 31 night when he stepped out to check air in his car tyres. A bike suddenly halted near him and the pillion rider hit him with a blunt object, resulting in serious injuries.

The complainant in the case was Namakwala’s friend Tariq Reshamwala. The police checked the CCTV footage around the crime scene and arrested Islam Qureshi, 34, Salim Shaikh, 23, and Lokendra Rawat alias Nepali alias Rocky, 28.

Their interrogation revealed that Nepali was given a contract to kill by Namakwala’s brother Irfan, 45, who was also arrested. The police said that Nepali is a history-sheeter and was wanted in four other cases, including a murder case in Thane.

Read Also
Mumbai News: MLA Prakash Surve's Son, Accomplices Remain At Large Days After Alleged Businessman...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Amid Pothole Menace, Activist Directs Bombay High Court's Attention Towards Asphalted Roads

Mumbai: Amid Pothole Menace, Activist Directs Bombay High Court's Attention Towards Asphalted Roads

Mumbai News: Attack On Businessman, Brother Held For Paying Contract Killers

Mumbai News: Attack On Businessman, Brother Held For Paying Contract Killers

Navi Mumbai: Two Police Officials Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Uran Chit Fund Scam Accused

Navi Mumbai: Two Police Officials Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Uran Chit Fund Scam Accused

Thane: TMC Demolishes Unauthorized Shacks Along Kalwa Creek To Address Development And Safety...

Thane: TMC Demolishes Unauthorized Shacks Along Kalwa Creek To Address Development And Safety...

Maharashtra: I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Set To Unveil Official Logo On August 31 In Mumbai

Maharashtra: I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Set To Unveil Official Logo On August 31 In Mumbai