Mumbai News: At 83%, Lake Levels Lowest In Many Years

Mumbai: The water level in the city's seven lakes is the lowest in many years. In the past two weeks, it has increased only marginally by 6% and is now 83%. If the dry spell continues, the city may have to face water shortage till next monsoon. Meanwhile, the BMC has already withdrawn the 10% water cut and will therefore have to review the stock at the end of this month to decide on further course of action.

Dry spell to continue for few more days

After more than ample rainfall in July, this month has thus far been dry. On August 2, the lakes had 77% annual stock for the city, which requires 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of wateron October 1 for self-sufficiency until the next monsoon. As per civic calculations, 1% stock helps supply water for three days. Accordingly, the current stock of 12 lakh ML will last for the next 250 days. The BMC supplies 3,900 ML of water every day.

Out of seven lakes, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi started overflowing last month. However, with no rain in the catchment areas this month, the levels are depleting, the civic body said.

Water stock of Seven lakes

Current stock (million litres) in lakes

Lakes water stock percentage

Upper Vaitarna - 1,60,924 70.88

Modak Sagar - 1,23,626 95.89

Tansa - 1,42,534 98.24

Middle Vaitarna - 1,86,661 96.45

Bhatsa - 5,58,239 77.85

Vihar - 27,698 100

Tulsi - 7969 99.05

Year water stock (ML) percentage

2023 12,07,651 83.44

2022 13,88,052 95.90

2021 12,12,113 83.75

