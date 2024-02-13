Mumbai News: At 7.14 Lakh ML, Lake Levels Lowest In 3 Years

Representational image | PTI Photo

Mumbai: The cumulative stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city currently stands at 7.14 lakh million litres, the lowest in the last three years. As the water level has dipped to a worrying 49%, BMC officials fear that cuts would need to be imposed in the coming days to wade off water shortage in summer. The woes get further compounded due to lack of any other alternate source of water.

In February 2023, the stock stood at 54%, while it was 57% in February 2022. “Good rains are expected in the catchment area of lakes in September and October every year. Unfortunately, rainfall was much less during this period last year,” said a civic official. The city can get sufficient water supply only if the lakes have a total water stock of 14.47 lakh million litres on October 1. However, with less rainfall in 2023, the deficit continued this year. “We will be requesting the irrigation department to allot more drinking water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes,” said the official.

The BMC was allowed to use an additional 1.5 lakh million litres of water from the reserves last year in June. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu said, “If our request is not accepted by the irrigation department, we might have to impose water cuts after some time.” The late arrival of the monsoon last year had forced the civic body to impose a 10% water cut on July 1, 2023. Heavy rains in July filled the lakes, following which the cut was withdrawn on August 9.

The civic body had invited expressions of interest for conducting cloud seeding to reduce air pollution in the city through artificial rain. However, the plans are currently put on hold after the proposal failed to get a response from experienced firms.

The BMC daily supplies 3,900 million litres of water drawn from Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna,Tulsi and Vihar lakes.