Mumbai News: At 1,869, City Records Highest Influenza A Cases In State

Mumbai: In the last 10 months, Mumbai recorded 1,869 influenza A cases, the highest across Maharashtra. During the same period, the state tally stood at 3,206, including 2,031 H3N2 cases while remaining 1,175 were H1N1 patients, as per the integrated disease surveillance programme report prepared by the state health department. The report further revealed that Mumbai was trailed by Thane (590 cases) and Pune (460). Moreover, a total of 36 influenza deaths have been reported this year, so far. Of them, 28 people died due to H1N1 while eight succumbed to H3N2. The data clearly showed that the H3N2 strain has been spreading rapidly among people with low immunity as compared to H1N1.

Doctors worry over rising cases of H1N1 and Swine Flu

City-based doctors have raised concern about rising cases of H1N1 or swine flu, especially among elderly and school children. “We have seen about four cases in the past two weeks of H1N1. They are middle-aged to elderly individuals who have severe rhinorrhea, cough, cold and body pain. On admission, we find them with low oxygen saturation,” said a senior health expert.

Health Services Joint Director Pratapsinh Sarnikar said that they have instructed all the district health officers, civil surgeons and medical health officers to conduct regular surveillance of Covid and influenza cases. “Isolation wards have been established in all government hospitals and medical colleges in the state. The health department has instructed all districts to conduct a compulsory medical death audit of influenza deaths,” he said.

Weather conditions and climate impact

Dr Pratit Samdani, Internal Medicine Specialist, Breach Candy Hospital, said, “I believe that whenever there is a drop in temperature, cases of influenza increase. This year, there was intermittent rain and temperature kept fluctuating from high to low due to which cases increased. Most of the cases were detected at a time of testing, but in reality the numbers are more.”

Elderly with comorbidities like diabetes, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease are most susceptible to the infection. BMC Chief Health Executive Dr Daksha Shah advised people to avoid crowds and wear masks.

No. of influenza cases in state

State tally

3,206

H3N2 cases

2,031

H1N1 cases

1,175

Thane caseload

590

Pune tally

460

No. of statewide deaths

36

