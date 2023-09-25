 Mumbai News: At 14.31 Lakh ML, City's Water Stock Enough Till Next Monsoon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: At 14.31 Lakh ML, City's Water Stock Enough Till Next Monsoon

Mumbai News: At 14.31 Lakh ML, City's Water Stock Enough Till Next Monsoon

The lakes should have a total stock of 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) on October 1 to tide over a year. Currently, the seven water bodies have a cumulative 14.31 lakh ML reserve.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Upper Vaitarna | Twitter

Recent heavy showers have dispelled the city's fear of a water crisis in 2024. The cumulative level of the seven lakes, which quench Mumbai's thirst, now stands at 98.93%, which will be sufficient till arrival of the next monsoon, said a civic official of water department.

The adequate stock is a boon given the late monsoon arrival and August's dry spell. Fear was looming large that the city is headed towards water woes. The lakes should have a total stock of 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) on October 1 to tide over a year. Currently, the seven water bodies have a cumulative 14.31 lakh ML reserve.

This year, the monsoon arrived almost two weeks later than its normal onset date of June 11. The BMC had to even impose a 10% water cut from July 1 owing to the depleting stock. The water cut was withdrawn on August 9 after heavy showers filled Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes, but driest August again fuelled speculations of water crisis.

“With just 70% of water stock in the lakes we were worried in August. We had also planned for imposing cut again in September. Fortunately, the catchment area of lakes received intermittent showers in the last two weeks, which led to the increase of the lake levels,” said a senior civic official.

Stock in million litres (ML); capacity filled

Upper Vaitarna

2,26,083; 99.58%

Tansa

1,43,887; 99%

Middle Vaitarna

1,89,031; 97.68%

Bhatsa

7,08,258; 98.78%

Overflowing lakes

Modak Sagar, Vihar, Tulsi 

Read Also
Mumbai News: Modak Sagar Overflows As Water Stock In Reservoirs Reaches 68%
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: Criminal FIR Filed Against TISS Mumbai VC By Daughter-In-Law

FPJ Exclusive: Criminal FIR Filed Against TISS Mumbai VC By Daughter-In-Law

FPJ Exclusive: Concerns Rise as Deadline for Discontinuation of ₹2,000 Currency Notes Nears amid...

FPJ Exclusive: Concerns Rise as Deadline for Discontinuation of ₹2,000 Currency Notes Nears amid...

Mumbai News: Metro 2A, 7 Ridership Speeds Past 5-Cr Mark

Mumbai News: Metro 2A, 7 Ridership Speeds Past 5-Cr Mark

Mumbai News: Delay In 5 City Projects Escalates Cost By ₹2,676 Crore

Mumbai News: Delay In 5 City Projects Escalates Cost By ₹2,676 Crore

Mumbai News: State Wants 49 New Colleges Across 7 Districts Under MU

Mumbai News: State Wants 49 New Colleges Across 7 Districts Under MU