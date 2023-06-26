Mumbai News: Ashish Shelar Slams Aaditya Thackeray's 'False' Claims Regarding Rainfall

File pic

Mumbai BJP president and MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar lambasted Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray's statement claiming that Mumbai received 400 mm of rainfall per hour during his government's tenure. Expressing disbelief, Shelar questioned the source of this data and humorously wondered if the "Yuvraj" was referring to Mumbai or Cherrapunji when mentioning such statistics.

Aaditya Thackeray addressed the media in a press conference on Sunday, emphasising the proactive approach taken by himself, the then Mayor, and Uddhav Thackeray during heavy rainfall incidents. He stated, "Regardless of whether it rained 300 mm or 400 mm per hour, we would personally visit the affected areas, engage with the locals, and assess any issues they faced. Our priority was to resolve inconveniences and find suitable solutions for any problems that arose."

Ashish Shelar criticised Thackeray's statement, drawing a comparison to characters from traditional Marathi theatre. "In the world of Tamasha, there are two characters, Aburao and Baburao, who entertain the audience by distorting or misrepresenting facts. The renowned spokesperson of UBT (Shiv Sena) is no different from Aburao, and yesterday, Matoshree's Yuvraj proved himself to be Baburao. Claiming that Mumbai received 400 mm of rainfall per hour during his tenure and successfully managed it, their lies surpass those of Aburao and Baburao!" Shelar remarked.

Shelar continued to highlight the inaccuracies in Thackeray's statistics, aiming to raise awareness among the people of Mumbai. He stated, "Dear Mumbaikars, we cannot blame the Yuvraj for his faulty understanding of Mumbai rains. When someone has spent their childhood playing with paper boats in puddles outside Matoshree, it's only natural that their knowledge about Mumbai's rainfall would be limited."

"I sincerely feel – Inhe koi lauta do bachpan ka sawan, wo kagaz ki kashi, wo baarish ka paani!" quipped Shelar while mocking Thackeray. Even on July 26, 2005, Mumbai had not received so much rain in one hour, said Shelar while sharing the details official figures of hourly rainfall the city received on July 26, 2005,

Official rainfall statistics from IMD on July 26, 2005 rainfall

Time Rainfall (in mm)

14.30 to 15.30 100.2

15.30 to 16.30 190.3

16.30 to 17.30 90.3

17.30 to 18.30 100.4

18.30 to 19.30 95.0

19.30 to 20.30 72.2

20.30 to 21.30 60.2

21.30 to 22.30 22.5

22.30 to 23.30 18.4