Mumbai News: As SIT Probe Starts, Congress, Sena Say All Decisions During Pandemic Taken By BMC

Mumbai: Former corporators from Congress and Shiv Sena have argued that all decisions made during the Covid pandemic were under the BMC's purview. They argue that if any irregularities are found in the inquiry conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), action should be taken against the officials responsible. On the other hand, the BJP believes that the inquiry will expose the then ruling party in the BMC. However, civic officials have chosen to remain silent regarding the recent developments.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in its recent findings presented in March, highlighted irregularities amounting to Rs 12,000 crore in 76 projects undertaken by nine BMC departments between November 2019 and February 2022. In response, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has established an SIT to investigate the alleged irregularities in BMC's expenditure. This has unsettled several civic officials who may now face an inquiry, with concerns of being made scapegoats. Political party leaders have also held the civic officials accountable for the alleged irregularities.

Sachin Padwal, former corporator of Shiv Sena (UBT), stated, "During the pandemic, decisions were made by the BMC administration, and elected representatives were not involved. We are not afraid of any inquiry and are ready to face it." Ravi Raja, former Congress corporator and Opposition leader in the BMC, commented, "The SIT inquiry is based on the CAG report, which had highlighted irregularities in the work carried out by civic officials."

Meanwhile, Vinod Mishra, former corporator of BJP, pointed out, "During the Covid period, several contracts were awarded without inviting tenders. If the civic officials reveal the truth during the inquiry, it will expose the then ruling party in the BMC."