Mumbai News: Another Sudden Rejig In BMC, Juniors In Tizzy

Mumbai: Just three months after being appointed as BMC Additional Commissioner, bureaucrat Shravan Hardikar has been shifted to Nagpur as the managing director of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL). Moreover, his transfer comes into immediate effect and no one has succeeded him in the civic body.

According to an official, the constant reshuffle in the civic administration has thrown junior officers into a tizzy. The tenures of corporators have ended hence there is no public representative in the House. The sudden bureaucratic rejig further 'confuses' junior officers as such transfers creates a leadership void for important projects like building of waste-to-energy plants, zero garbage mission and construction of community toilets. The outcome is delay in implementation of much-needed initiatives.

Hardikar taken charge from then Addl. Commissioner

On May 3, Hardikar had taken charge from then Additional Commissioner Dr Sanjiv Kumar. The latter headed the departments of health and solid waste management, managed electoral works and was also the chief of western Suburbs. Shortly after assuming charge, Hardikar was dispatched to Mussoorie for a 28-day-long mid-term IAS training programme.

Hardikar resumed office on June 6

In the meantime, Joint Commissioner Ramesh Pawar was given the additional charge. On June 6, Hardikar resumed office, but he was joined by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, who took charge from then Additional Commissioner Asheesh Sharma. Briefly, the duo wasn't allotted any portfolio then in the middle of June, disaster management department was given to Shinde while Hardikar was to oversee solid waste management, electoral works and western suburbs.

The latter was just settling in his role when he was abruptly moved to the MMRCL.

