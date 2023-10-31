Mumbai News: Andheri Police Arrest 26-Year-Old With Pistol & Live Cartridge

Representative image

Mumbai: Police in Andheri (East) arrested a 26-year-old man on Monday for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol and a live cartridge.

Shahid Ansari was picked up from Ambujwadi, Malvani.

The police received information from a source that an individual was arriving near the Andheri station with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge.

Cops swung into action

Acting on the tip-off, the police set up a trap on Nagardas Road, Supreme Limited Company footpath, Andheri (East). At around 9pm, the accused entered the area on foot, and the police detained him. Upon inspection, they discovered the weapon and the cartridge.

Police register case

Subsequently, the police filed a case against Ansari under Sections 3 (possession of firearms) and 25 (carries any prohibited arms) of the Arms Act and Section 135 (disobeys an order) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. In the past, a case had been filed against the accused at Malvani police station under Sections 380 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrest operation was carried out by Assistant Inspector Amit Yadav and his team, under the guidance of Senior Inspector Santaji Ghorpade.