 Mumbai News: Andheri Police Arrest 26-Year-Old With Pistol & Live Cartridge
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Andheri Police Arrest 26-Year-Old With Pistol & Live Cartridge

Mumbai News: Andheri Police Arrest 26-Year-Old With Pistol & Live Cartridge

The police received information from a source that an individual was arriving near the Andheri station with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: Police in Andheri (East) arrested a 26-year-old man on Monday for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol and a live cartridge.

Shahid Ansari was picked up from Ambujwadi, Malvani.

The police received information from a source that an individual was arriving near the Andheri station with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge.

Cops swung into action

Acting on the tip-off, the police set up a trap on Nagardas Road, Supreme Limited Company footpath, Andheri (East). At around 9pm, the accused entered the area on foot, and the police detained him. Upon inspection, they discovered the weapon and the cartridge.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Possessing Country-made Pistol, Live Cartridge, Stolen Vehicles
article-image

Police register case

Subsequently, the police filed a case against Ansari under Sections 3 (possession of firearms) and 25 (carries any prohibited arms) of the Arms Act and Section 135 (disobeys an order) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. In the past, a case had been filed against the accused at Malvani police station under Sections 380 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrest operation was carried out by Assistant Inspector Amit Yadav and his team, under the guidance of Senior Inspector Santaji Ghorpade.

Read Also
Maharashtra ATS nabs three with pistols, live rounds in Andheri
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NIA Files Charges Against Two Accused in Naxal Arms Seizure Case

NIA Files Charges Against Two Accused in Naxal Arms Seizure Case

Court Rejects Businessman's Claim of Illegal Detention Prior To Arrest In PMLA Case

Court Rejects Businessman's Claim of Illegal Detention Prior To Arrest In PMLA Case

CM Shinde Accuses Uddhav Thackeray of Hindering Maratha Reservation Efforts

CM Shinde Accuses Uddhav Thackeray of Hindering Maratha Reservation Efforts

Mumbai Has 6th Worst AQI In Country

Mumbai Has 6th Worst AQI In Country

Mumbai News: Man Held For Allegedly Blackmailing Woman For Dowry With Obscene Pictures

Mumbai News: Man Held For Allegedly Blackmailing Woman For Dowry With Obscene Pictures